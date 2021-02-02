44.25 pc accidental deaths in 2020 were suicides: Thane SDO

At least 44.25 per cent of 714accidental death cases reported in the limits of three civicbodies in Maharashtra's Thane district in 2020 were suicides,a report by the sub-divisional officer (SDO) has revealed.

As per a release issued by the SDO's office onTuesday, there were a total of 714 accidental deaths in thelimits of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar civiccorporations in 2020.

Of these, 316 cases, which is 44.25 per cent, havebeen identified as suicides, it was stated.

The office is expected to conduct an enquiry into thedeaths and issue orders to that effect, the statement read.

The office has directed persons who have knowledgeabout these deaths to file a complaint so that properdecisions can be taken during the probe, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)