Left Menu

SC to hear plea seeking judicial enquiry into Delhi's tractor rally violence

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking immediate direction for a judicial enquiry into the January 26, Republic Day, alleged violence during the farmers' tractor rally held in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:49 IST
SC to hear plea seeking judicial enquiry into Delhi's tractor rally violence
The Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking immediate direction for a judicial enquiry into the January 26, Republic Day, alleged violence during the farmers' tractor rally held in the national capital. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde will hear the petition.The lawyer, Tiwari, in his petition also sought registration of FIR against those allegedly involved in the violence and dishonoured the national flag.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Military coup: Indian embassy advises Indians in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel

The Indian embassy in Yangon has asked all Indian citizens residing in Myanmar to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel, in an advisory issued following the military coup and subsequent political developments in the country. Mya...

Cricket-Australia's tour of South Africa postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Australias cricket tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Austr...

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network up and running, CEO says

Telenors network in Myanmar is up and running and the telecoms operators customers are getting service, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday.Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected gover...

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

The E484K mutation of the novel coronavirus has occurred spontaneously in the UK variant of the virus, a professor of outbreak medicine who is part of a panel that advises the British government said on Tuesday.The mutation of most concern,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021