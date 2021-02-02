Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network up and running, CEO says
Telenor's network in Myanmar is up and running and the telecoms operator's customers are getting service, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday. Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other political leaders in early morning raids.Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:50 IST
Telenor's network in Myanmar is up and running and the telecoms operator's customers are getting service, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday.
Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other political leaders in early morning raids. Phone and internet connections in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the main commercial center Yangon were disrupted during that time.
"The network is up and running .... and we are serving our customers, we think this is very important also in this critical time," Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke told an earnings presentation. The Norwegian firm entered Myanmar when the country's telecoms market was opened to foreign providers in 2014, quickly building up a profitable service.
"We have been a part of the democratization process," Brekke said while adding that his primary concern now is to ensure the safety of employees.
