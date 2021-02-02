GameStop, AMC slide as retail trading frenzy stalls

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings lost 26% and 13%, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Tuesday.

A sharp rally in the stocks of companies at the heart of the battle between amateur investors and Wall Street faltered in the previous session, partly as the action shifted to assets including silver.

