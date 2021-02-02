Left Menu

Stop farmers in states, provide details about children, females coming to Delhi: Police to Haryana, Punjab DGsP

Delhi Police after receiving intelligence inputs from agencies has asked Punjab and Haryana's Director Generals of Police (DGsP) to stop farmers at their locations and prevent them from entering Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:36 IST
Stop farmers in states, provide details about children, females coming to Delhi: Police to Haryana, Punjab DGsP
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police after receiving intelligence inputs from agencies has asked Punjab and Haryana's Director Generals of Police (DGsP) to stop farmers at their locations and prevent them from entering Delhi. A letter has been received by DGsP of Haryana and Punjab regarding the same. The Delhi Police has also asked the DGsP to provide details about the number of protesters, women, and children who will be coming to Delhi.

In the letter, the Delhi Police has said a group of farmers was routed to Delhi by train and the train was diverted to Rewari, following which 300 protesters deboarded the train and are reaching Delhi through various means of transport. Delhi Police has also requested the DGsP, stating that there is tension at the protesting sites/borders and on Republic Day they entered Delhi and injured police staff and damaged government/private property.

In the communication, the Delhi Police has expressed that if more protesters reach Delhi, they may again create a law and order problem. "Hence DGsP of Punjab and Haryana are again requested not to allow the movement of these protesters towards Delhi and they may be stopped in their respective areas/locations itself," the communication said.

The communication also stated that the farmers/supporters passing through their states may also be stopped from proceeding towards Delhi. According to sources, the Delhi Police along with other intelligence agencies are gearing up for February 6 when farmers from various states are reaching Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL, Air India stake sale by Sept; LIC IPO post Oct: DIPAM Secy

The initial public offering IPO of Indias largest insurance company LIC is likely after October this year, a top official said on Tuesday laying out the governments divestment calendar that includes completing the sale of flag carrier Air I...

High fiscal deficit may invite rating agencies' ire, Fitch may downgrade: Report

Global rating agencies may view the fiscally expansive budget proposals negatively and there is a risk of one of them downgrading Indias sovereign rating, a Japanese brokerage said on Friday.Fitch Ratings, one of the two having a negative o...

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has noted with concern reports alleging the involvement of a member of her family in a company believed to be the distributing agent for the COVID-19 vaccine.In a statement released on Tuesday, th...

This Indian Startup Guarantees Instant Cash Rewards Every Time You Shop

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirWe have all wondered why earning loyalty points or similar rewards never feels truly rewarding. The endless TCs make earning and redeeming them a tiresome experience. However, members of Gainon are getting e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021