Stop farmers in states, provide details about children, females coming to Delhi: Police to Haryana, Punjab DGsP

Delhi Police after receiving intelligence inputs from agencies has asked Punjab and Haryana's Director Generals of Police (DGsP) to stop farmers at their locations and prevent them from entering Delhi. A letter has been received by DGsP of Haryana and Punjab regarding the same. The Delhi Police has also asked the DGsP to provide details about the number of protesters, women, and children who will be coming to Delhi.

In the letter, the Delhi Police has said a group of farmers was routed to Delhi by train and the train was diverted to Rewari, following which 300 protesters deboarded the train and are reaching Delhi through various means of transport. Delhi Police has also requested the DGsP, stating that there is tension at the protesting sites/borders and on Republic Day they entered Delhi and injured police staff and damaged government/private property.

In the communication, the Delhi Police has expressed that if more protesters reach Delhi, they may again create a law and order problem. "Hence DGsP of Punjab and Haryana are again requested not to allow the movement of these protesters towards Delhi and they may be stopped in their respective areas/locations itself," the communication said.

The communication also stated that the farmers/supporters passing through their states may also be stopped from proceeding towards Delhi. According to sources, the Delhi Police along with other intelligence agencies are gearing up for February 6 when farmers from various states are reaching Delhi. (ANI)

