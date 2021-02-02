Left Menu

Deep fears of violent crackdown in Myanmar, UN rights chief warns

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has voiced “deep fears” of a violent crackdown on dissenting voices in Myanmar, where the military assumed all powers and declared a state of emergency, after overthrowing the civilian government and arresting top political leaders, on Monday.

UN News | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:54 IST
Deep fears of violent crackdown in Myanmar, UN rights chief warns

“Given the security presence on the streets in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, as well as in other cities, there are deep fears of a violent crackdown on dissenting voices”, High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Monday.

“I remind the military leadership that Myanmar is bound by international human rights law, including to respect the right to peaceful assembly, and to refrain from using unnecessary or excessive force”, she added.

High Comissioner Bachelet also called on the international community to “stand in solidarity with the people” of Myanmar at this time. She also urged all nations with influence to take steps “to prevent the crumbling of the fragile democratic and human rights gains made by Myanmar during its transition from military rule.”

Many international organizations, countries and civil society leaders also condemned the military’s actions. The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Myanmar.

Since Monday’s events, dozens of individuals – including political leaders and elected parliamentarians – have been arrested or confined to their homes. Many journalists and human rights defenders are also reported to have been attacked or harassed.

The military takeover follows weeks of tensions between the armed forces and the government following parliamentary elections lost by the army-backed opposition.

Concerns for the Rohingya community

There are also concerns over the situation of the minority, mainly Muslim, Rohingya community, who in the past have faced violent persecution by the military. About 600,000 Rohingyas are said to remain in the country’s Rakhine state, including about 120,000 who are effectively confined to camps.

In 2017, over 700,000 Rohingyas were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge across the border, in Bangladesh, following widespread attacks by Myanmar’s security forces, in retaliation for attacks on remote police outposts by armed groups alleged to belong to the community. Their return, remains uncertain.

UN NewsThomas Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.

Strong international response ‘imperative’

Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, urged the international community to show resolve in denouncing the military’s actions, and to ensure those responsible for the country’s past human rights violations are held accountable.

“Decisive action is imperative, including the imposition of strong targeted sanctions, and an arms embargo until such time as democracy is restored”, the independent rights expert said in a statement on Monday.

“The onus is, thus, on the international community to hold the Tatmadaw [the Myanmar military] responsible”, he stressed.

A dark shadow ‘once again’

Mr. Andrews went on to note that the the seizure of military power cast a dark shadow “once again” over the country, and that “the generals have created a climate of fear and anxiety.”

He demanded democratic order be restored immediately, power returned to elected authorities, and all detainees released.

“We also call on the Tatmadaw to avoid any use of force against protesters or civilians, and to respect the rights of the people of Myanmar to peacefully protest and express their opposition”, the expert said.

The Special Rapporteur is part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Independent of any government or organization, Special Rapporteurs work on a voluntary basis. They are not UN staff members and do not receive a salary.

The mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar was established by the then Commission on Human Rights in 1992. It was broadened in 2014 and 2016.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ACB raids on seven officers unearth huge cash and gold haul

Anti-Corruption Bureau raids against seven government servants at 30 places across Karnataka on Tuesday led to the recovery of huge cash and gold besides huge investment in property, officials said.According to ACB officials, cases of dispr...

BJP chief Nadda in poll-bound Kerala for two days

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Kerala from Wednesday where he will attend a number of programmes and address a rally in Thrissur on Thursday.He will address the state BJP core committee meeting...

Dixon Technologies Q3 net profit up 2-folds to Rs 61.59 cr

Dixon Technologies India Ltd, a leading company in the electronics manufacturing services EMS space, on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61.59 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 on sharp gro...

BPCL, Air India stake sale by Sept; LIC IPO post Oct: DIPAM Secy

The initial public offering IPO of Indias largest insurance company LIC is likely after October this year, a top official said on Tuesday laying out the governments divestment calendar that includes completing the sale of flag carrier Air I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021