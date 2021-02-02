Wanted woman Naxal arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

A 19-year-old woman Naxal, wantedin connection with an encounter, was arrested from a forestalong Bijapur-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh, police said onTuesday.

Padam Pisu, a jan militia member of Maoists, wasapprehended from the forest near Mandimarka village in Sukmadistrict, when a joint team of security forces was out on ananti-Naxal operation from Basaguda area of Bijapur on Monday,an official said.

Personnel from the Special Task Force (STF) andDistrict Force (DF) were involved in the operation, he said.

Pisu was wanted in connection with a gunfight betweensecurity forces and ultras that took place on February 27,2020, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)