Guj civic polls: HC seeks reply of govt, SEC on counting dates

The Gujarat High Court onTuesday issued notices to the state government and the StateElection Commission (SEC) seeking their replies on a petitionchallenging different dates for counting of votes for theelections to local bodies, scheduled to be held later thismonth.

The petitioners have sought the HC's direction toquash the January 23 circular issued by the SEC fixingFebruary 23 and March 2 as the dates for counting of votes.

The notices were issued by a division bench of JusticeJB Pardiwala and Justice Ilesh J Vora on a petition filedjointly by Natwar Mahida, Govind Parmar and Jagdish Makwana.

The matter has been posted for hearing on February 9.

''Different dates of counting in respect of municipalcorporations and other self-governing bodies will be a hurdlein holding a free and fair election, as the date of countingof six municipal corporations is prior to the date ofelections of other bodies. It is therefore likely to influencethe voters,'' the plea said.

Petitioners' lawyer PS Champaneri said they haverequested the high court to quash the SEC's circular.

As per the SEC, elections to six municipalcorporations will be held on February 21 and counting of voteswill be taken up on February 23. The polls for municipalitiesand panchayats will take place on February 28, and counting ofvotes will be done on March 2.

