Delhi violence: Judicial custody of Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid in UAPA case extended till Feb 16

Delhi's Karkardooma court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of northeast Delhi violence accused including Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, and others arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), till February 16. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat extended the judicial custody of the arrested accused after they were presented before the court today, and listed the matter for further hearing on February 16.

The court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary chargesheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against accused Khalid, Imam, and Khan for offences under provisions of the UAPA. More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence that took place in February last year and claimed 53 lives.

So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the violence-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

