IPS officer arrested on corruption charges in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an IPS officer on corruption charges in Jaipur on Tuesday, a top official said.

IPS officer Manish Agarwal's name had cropped up in a case in which a petrol pump owner, Neeraj Meena, was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 38 lakh money from a construction firm on the officer’s behalf.

A 2010-batch IPS officer, Agarwal is currently posted as the commandant of the State Disaster Response Force, Jaipur. He held the charge of the Dausa SP at the time of the alleged incident.

“IPS officer Manish Agrawal has been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG B L Soni told PTI. Soni said Agarwal’s house was raided after his arrest. The company owner had complained to the ACB, alleging that district administration and police officials had been demanding bribe for facilitating a highway construction project in Dausa.

After the verification of the complaint, the ACB on January 13 arrested two SDMs and petrol pump owner Neeraj Meena. The then Dausa SDM Pushkar Mittal was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and Bandikui SDM Pinky Meena was held for demanding Rs 10 lakh. Neeraj Meena was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 38 lakh on behalf of Agrawal, who a week earlier was transferred from Dausa to Jaipur. Manish Agrawal held the post of the SP Dausa from July 6, 2020 to January 6, 2021.

The middleman had been demanding Rs 28 lakh as extortion money for seven months starting from July 2020 and Rs 10 lakh for helping the company in an FIR. After the arrest of Neeraj Meena, the ACB probed the role of the IPS officer and booked him in the case. Based on information received from Meena, the ACB arrested Agarwal on Tuesday. He has been involved in controversies in the past due to different reasons. Agrawal, who is from Uttar Pradesh, was an IPS officer of the J-K cadre before his transfer to Rajasthan in 2014 on the ground of marriage with an IPS officer of state cadre.

