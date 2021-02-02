Rs 98.50 lakh spent to support 6,940 transgender persons during lockdown, Lok Sabha told

An expenditure of Rs 98.50 lakhs was incurred in supporting 6,940 members of transgender community from 33 states and Union Territories during the coronavirus-forced lockdown, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said during the COVID-19 pandemic, his ministry, through National Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), has given Rs 1,500 each to transgender persons, through direct benefit transfer. ''NBCFDC has additionally provided assistance for ration supplies to transgender persons through/on the recommendation of district administration.

''An expenditure of Rs 98.50 lakh was incurred in supporting 6,940 members of transgender community from 33 states/UTs, which includes Rs 85.66 lakh to 5,711 transgender persons as subsistence allowance and ration kit of Rs 12.83 lakhs to 1229 transgender persons,'' he said.

Kataria said free helpline was setup to provide psycho-social support to members of transgender community during the lockdown period.

