Left Menu

Rs 98.50 lakh spent to support 6,940 transgender persons during lockdown, Lok Sabha told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:43 IST
Rs 98.50 lakh spent to support 6,940 transgender persons during lockdown, Lok Sabha told

An expenditure of Rs 98.50 lakhs was incurred in supporting 6,940 members of transgender community from 33 states and Union Territories during the coronavirus-forced lockdown, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said during the COVID-19 pandemic, his ministry, through National Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), has given Rs 1,500 each to transgender persons, through direct benefit transfer. ''NBCFDC has additionally provided assistance for ration supplies to transgender persons through/on the recommendation of district administration.

''An expenditure of Rs 98.50 lakh was incurred in supporting 6,940 members of transgender community from 33 states/UTs, which includes Rs 85.66 lakh to 5,711 transgender persons as subsistence allowance and ration kit of Rs 12.83 lakhs to 1229 transgender persons,'' he said.

Kataria said free helpline was setup to provide psycho-social support to members of transgender community during the lockdown period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryanan extends mobile Internet curbs in seven districts till Wednesday evening

The Haryana government on Tuesday further extended the suspension of mobile Internet services till 5 pm on February 3 in seven districts of the state amid a protest by farmers against the Centres three farm laws.The Haryana government has e...

WHO official in Venezuela says country has till Feb 9 to pay for vaccines

The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said Tuesday the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system that are slated to arrive by the end of this month.Paolo Balladelli said ...

New Zealand qualify for inaugural World Test Championship final

New Zealand on Tuesday become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. New Zealand is currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70 per cent which has secured them a place ...

Missing customers, Belgian restaurateur serves mannequins

A Belgian restaurant owner near Brussels says she misses her customers so much since her restaurant was forced to close last October under coronavirus laws, she has replaced them with mannequins. Therese Mahieu began serving glasses of red ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021