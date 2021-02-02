Left Menu

Germany calls on U.S. under Biden to engage more in Libya

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday he wanted the United States under new President Joe Biden to show more engagement in Libya, which has been embroiled in chaos and conflict for a decade.

"The United States has the means and the influence" to play a bigger role, Maas said at an event in Berlin, pointing to ongoing talks to find a peaceful solution.

