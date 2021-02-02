Top foreign stories at 2000 hours

Left Menu

By Aditi Khanna FGN28 CHINA-MYANMAR-UNSC Beijing Ahead of the UNSC meet on the Myanmar coup, China, which shares close ties both with the Myanmar military and de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, on Tuesday said that all actions of the international community should contribute to political stability, peace and reconciliation in that country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:11 IST
FGN40 US-INDIA-LDALL CHINA Washington: In its first response to the China-India border standoff, the Biden administration has voiced concern over Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to ''intimidate'' its neighbours and said it was closely monitoring the situation. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 PAK-COURT-2NDLD PEARL Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to shift British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the sensational kidnapping and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, from the death row cell to a rest house run by the government. By Sajjad Hussain FGN36 VIRUS-CHINA-VACCINE-SMUGGLERS Beijing: China has arrested over 80 people for smuggling and supplying counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines, amid reports that some of the jabs have already made their way to Africa, the official media reported on Tuesday. By K J M Varma FGN42 UK-REPORT-CLIMATE-LD ECONOMIES London: A fundamental change in how we think about and approach economics is needed to reverse biodiversity loss and the impact on nature can no longer be a blind spot in global economic analysis, a leading British Indian economist led independent global review concluded on Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN28 CHINA-MYANMAR-UNSC Beijing: Ahead of the UNSC meet on the Myanmar coup, China, which shares close ties both with the Myanmar military and de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, on Tuesday said that all actions of the international community should contribute to political stability, peace and reconciliation in that country. By K J M Varma FGN26 US-BIDEN-IMMIGRATION Washington: US President Joe Biden will sign three executive orders on Tuesday on immigration, including creating a task force to reunify families that were separated at the border by the Trump administration's policies, and to ensure that the legal immigration system operates fairly and efficiently. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 US-GANDHI-LD WHITEHOUSE Washington: The White House has condemned the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a city in California by unidentified miscreants. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 UN-MYANMAR-COUP United Nations: The UN Security Council on Tuesday will discuss the situation in Myanmar, where the military staged a coup after detaining top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and look at a ''range of measures'' with an idea of respecting the people's will expressed in the November general election. By Yoshita Singh FGN12 VIRUS-BIDEN-LD REPUBLICANS Washington: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held a meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss the USD 1.9 trillion relief package for Americans affected by COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 443,000 lives and infected more than 26 million people in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-MYANMAR Washington: The White House indicated on Monday that it is watching the response of countries in the region on the military coup in Myanmar. By Lalit K Jha PTI RS RS

