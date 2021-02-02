Left Menu

Lok Sabha sees three adjournments as opposition protests against new farm laws

Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments on Tuesday following opposition protests against the new farm laws as the House briefly took up discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:24 IST
Lok Sabha sees three adjournments as opposition protests against new farm laws
Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments on Tuesday following opposition protests against the new farm laws as the House briefly took up discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address. The House met at 7 pm following two adjournments earlier. Opposition members including those DMK, BSP, AAP, and TMC resorted to sloganeering over the new farm laws against which farmer unions are protesting on Delhi borders.

Speaker Om Birla urged members to take their seats. Amid the din, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee initiated the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said there should not be any disturbance during the discussion on motion of thanks and that it was not the tradition of the House. As sloganeering by opposition members continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier when the House met at 5 pm following an earlier adjournment, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the protesting members that the government is ready for debate inside and outside the parliament on the issue. "If members are ready to discuss the laws and issues related to farmers, the government is ready for debate inside and outside parliament. Had you started discussing and debating, half of the discussion would have completed by now," he said.

He asked opposition members to let the parliament function for sake of the poor. "Parliament has been convened to discuss various issues related to farmers, villages and poor people," he said. "I would reiterate that the option of discussion with farmers is still open," he said amid sloganeering.

Opposition members also came to the Well of House during their protest. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day as opposition parties protested against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Olympique de Marseille sack coach Villas-Boas

French club Olympique de Marseille announced they had sacked manager Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday, hours after the Portuguese coach said he had offered to resign over disagreements with the clubs board.Olympique de Marseille announces the d...

Finance Bill proposes 27 amendments in LIC Act

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda on Tuesday said 27 amendments have been proposed to Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 to help facilitate listing of the insurance behemoth on stock exchanges.These changes have been pushed thro...

266 mobile apps blocked by govt since June 2020: MHA to LS

As many as 266 mobile apps have been blocked by the government so far since June last year, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said the use of the banned apps by a large number of people i...

Two FBI agents killed in early-morning raid in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early morning raid on Tuesday at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said in a statement.The shooting occurred at 6 a.m. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021