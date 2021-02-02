Left Menu

Scotland may look to ease lockdown in early March - Sturgeon

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:28 IST
Scotland may look to ease lockdown in early March - Sturgeon
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Scotland might be able to consider a gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions from the start of March, the head of the country's devolved government, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Tuesday.

"If our progress continues, then I am cautiously and I stress cautiously, optimistic that as more and more people get vaccinated and with the protection of some of the additional measures ... we may be able to begin looking towards a careful and gradual easing around the start of March," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's exciting to play WTC final as it adds context to Test cricket: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is excited to play in the inaugural World Test Championship final as the tournament has added a context to the traditional format of the game.New Zealand, led by one of the finest batsmen in modern times,...

23% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated on Tuesday in Karnataka

An estimated 23 per cent of thedesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Tuesday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking thetotal number of those vaccinated in the state so far to3,14,637, official data showed.According...

Uber will bring the booze after acquiring Drizly for USD 1.1B

Uber is bringing the booze.The mobile ride-hailing company said Tuesday that it is acquiring the alcohol-delivery platform Drizly for USD 1.1 billion in stock and cash. Uber expects more than 90 of the consideration to be paid to Drizly sto...

Tikait to attend farmers' mahapanchayat in Haryana's Jind on Wednesday

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will attend a farmers mahapanchayat in Haryanas Jind district on Wednesday to gather support for the agitation against the Centres new farm laws.Elaborate arrangements have been put in place at Jinds Kandela village...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021