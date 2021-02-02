Scotland may look to ease lockdown in early March - Sturgeon

Scotland might be able to consider a gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions from the start of March, the head of the country's devolved government, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Tuesday.

"If our progress continues, then I am cautiously and I stress cautiously, optimistic that as more and more people get vaccinated and with the protection of some of the additional measures ... we may be able to begin looking towards a careful and gradual easing around the start of March," she said.

