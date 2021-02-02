Left Menu

U.N. Libya forum starts voting for country's interim presidency council

Candidates included the head of Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and Osama Juweili, a military commander in the west. The 75 talks participants, chosen by the U.N. last year to represent different strands of Libyan politics, will vote for a new prime minister later this week as part of Libya's biggest peacemaking effort in years.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:31 IST
U.N. Libya forum starts voting for country's interim presidency council

Participants in U.N. Libya talks in Switzerland cast votes on Tuesday for a new national presidency council, part of an effort to create a transitional government to oversee national elections in December. Candidates included the head of Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and Osama Juweili, a military commander in the west.

The 75 talks participants, chosen by the U.N. last year to represent different strands of Libyan politics, will vote for a new prime minister later this week as part of Libya's biggest peacemaking effort in years. While the U.N. has hailed the progress, however, many Libyans remain sceptical after previous diplomatic efforts collapsed, and as key ceasefire terms remain unmet.

Some fear that losers in the process will violently reject it, that the transitional leaders will refuse to cede control once installed or that foreign powers will sabotage the process to defend their own interests. Libya has had no peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule and has been split since 2014 between warring factions in east and west.

The latest round of diplomacy accelerated after Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) was beaten back from its 14-month assault on Tripoli, seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). While the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt have militarily supported the LNA, Turkey has backed the GNA.

Candidates for both the presidency council and the prime minister submitted to live, televised questioning before the votes and pledged not to stand in the December elections if selected. Talks participants were shown on livestream casting paper votes at the talks venue outside Geneva. The presidency council will act as a temporary head of state with the power to oversee the army, declare states of emergency and take decisions on war and peace in consultation with the parliament. It will also run a national reconciliation process.

The prime minister will form a new government for approval by the parliament, prepare a unified budget, oversee a roadmap to elections and decide on the structure and management of state bodies and institutions. Candidates for that job include the GNA's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and Defence Minister Saleh Namroush.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's exciting to play WTC final as it adds context to Test cricket: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is excited to play in the inaugural World Test Championship final as the tournament has added a context to the traditional format of the game.New Zealand, led by one of the finest batsmen in modern times,...

23% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated on Tuesday in Karnataka

An estimated 23 per cent of thedesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Tuesday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking thetotal number of those vaccinated in the state so far to3,14,637, official data showed.According...

Uber will bring the booze after acquiring Drizly for USD 1.1B

Uber is bringing the booze.The mobile ride-hailing company said Tuesday that it is acquiring the alcohol-delivery platform Drizly for USD 1.1 billion in stock and cash. Uber expects more than 90 of the consideration to be paid to Drizly sto...

Tikait to attend farmers' mahapanchayat in Haryana's Jind on Wednesday

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will attend a farmers mahapanchayat in Haryanas Jind district on Wednesday to gather support for the agitation against the Centres new farm laws.Elaborate arrangements have been put in place at Jinds Kandela village...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021