UP Cabinet to hold virtual meeting next time: Adityanath

Information regarding the security features for the e-Cabinet meeting should be given to them, Adityanath said. He said the initiative will help the state Cabinet go paperless. Adityanath said before the commencement of the session of the UP Legislature, all members should be given tablets.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:32 IST
The state Cabinet will hold a virtual meeting next time for which ministers should be given proper training, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the UP government, Adityanath said, ''Modern technology is extremely helpful in performing various works quickly and in a transparent manner.'' Stressing for an e-Cabinet meeting next time, he said ministers should be given intensive training. ''Time should be taken from the ministers and they should be imparted training for e-Cabinet meeting at their official residence and office. Information regarding the security features for the e-Cabinet meeting should be given to them,'' Adityanath said. He said the initiative will help the state Cabinet go paperless. “Efforts should also be made to make the state budget paperless on the lines of the Union Budget, he said. Adityanath said before the commencement of the session of the UP Legislature, all members should be given tablets. Training sessions should be held for MLAs for effective use of tablets, the CM said. Alok Kumar, Secretary to the UP CM, gave a presentation on e-Cabinet meetings. He said ministers can participate in the meetings via video conferencing. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Shama, along with other ministers, were present on the occasion, the statement said.

