Nagpur: 3 held for goat thefts

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:33 IST
Three persons have been arrestedfor allegedly stealing goats with the help of four minors inthe rural parts of Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Akre, Jitu Manwatkarand Bodhisatva Shende, may be involved in 10 such thefts, anofficial said.

The car used to transport the stolen goats has alsobeen seized, he added.

