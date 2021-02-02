Nagpur: 3 held for goat thefts

Three persons have been arrestedfor allegedly stealing goats with the help of four minors inthe rural parts of Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Akre, Jitu Manwatkarand Bodhisatva Shende, may be involved in 10 such thefts, anofficial said.

The car used to transport the stolen goats has alsobeen seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)