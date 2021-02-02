Andhra Pradesh Police formulates database of 1.4 lakh sex offenders

Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday informed that it has formulated a database of 1.4 lakh sex offenders. The police said that there is a new record of a 7.5 per cent reduction in crime rate against women in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the various initiatives taken under the Disha Act's implementation. "Andhra Pradesh Government had come out with the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act to ensure speedy justice by setting up Disha Centres to exclusively deal with cases relating to women harassment," read the release by Andhra Pradesh Police.

"A database comprising of around 1.4 lakh sexual offenders has been created along with geo-tagging. 1,531 cyber-bully sheets and 823 sexual offenders' charge sheet have been registered till now. Until today, there have been a total of 471 cases charge-sheeted within 7 days," it said. Giving details about women and child safety in the state, the release stated, "11 designated Mahila Courts are operational for the trial of sexual offenses against women in 11 districts. 8 exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts has been made operational in 8 districts exclusively for the trial of offenses against children under POCSO Act."

Special public prosecutors have been appointed at 8 POCSO courts and 10 designated courts for sexual offences against women. Eight additional POCSO courts and 2 additional designated courts for women are still pending at the High Court, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)