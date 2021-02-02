Left Menu

UP ministers attend pathshala on governance held under CM Adityanath's supervision

Uttar Pradesh ministers were the students and technical experts were the teachers at a "paathshala" or school conducted under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday on the subject "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance."

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh ministers were the students and technical experts were the teachers at a "paathshala" or school conducted under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday on the subject "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance." A press release in Hindi by the state government said, "The program for training ministers on this topic was organised under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that aimed to conduct paperless meetings for the State Council of Ministers in the future."

The state government aims to start e-cabinet proceedings in the future in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional Chief Secretary of the Chief Minister's Office, SP Goyal and Secretary Alok Kumar also gave a presentation highlighting various points of the new portal prepared for e-cabinet.

The ministers were told how they can fix the date for cabinet meetings after the Chief Minister's order, how they can get information on the portal, how they can access the comments of the Council of Ministers. Not only this, information on the meeting's agenda, the agenda of previous meetings and action taken after the decision will also be available in these virtual meetings.

Every minister of the state would be attending the meetings by a tablet given by the government and the Chief Minister ordered officials to digitally maintain safety and security while these virtual meetings take place. Expressing confidence, Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi, "With the implementation of 'e-cabinet' system, 'e-governance' and 'e-office' system will be more effective. Speed, transparency and timeliness will increase in work. Along with this, with the involvement of the Minister of the Council of Ministers and Legislative Assembly in a comprehensive manner, 'New Uttar Pradesh' of 'New India' will be seen."

"Yesterday, the first paperless budget of the country's history was presented in which the first digital census of the country was announced. Now for ensuring quickness and transparency in various tasks, the paperless arrangement of e-cabinet will be implemented by our government. 'New Uttar Pradesh of New India' is on the path of progress by connecting with technology," he said. (ANI)

