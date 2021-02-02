Left Menu

U.N. envoy urges Security Council to 'send clear signal' on Myanmar democracy

A top U.N. official urged the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to "collectively send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar" as the 15-member body considered a possible statement condemning Monday's coup.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:35 IST
U.N. envoy urges Security Council to 'send clear signal' on Myanmar democracy

A top U.N. official urged the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to "collectively send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar" as the 15-member body considered a possible statement condemning Monday's coup. U.N. Myanmar envoy Christine Schraner Burgener briefed the council in a private meeting after the Myanmar army detained Suu Kyi and others in response to "election fraud", handed power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing, imposed a state of emergency for one year and pledged to hold new elections.

"I strongly condemn the recent steps taken by the military and urge all of you to collectively send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar," Schraner Burgener told the council according to her prepared remarks. "Let us be clear, the recent outcome of the election was a landslide victory for the National League for Democracy (NLD)," she said. "The military's proposal to hold elections again should be discouraged."

The Security Council is negotiating a possible statement, drafted by Britain, that would condemn the coup, call for the military to respect the rule of law and human rights, and immediately release those unlawfully detained, diplomats said. Such statements have to be agreed by consensus. "I certainly hope that we'll be able to speak with one voice," British U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, president of the council for February, told reporters after the meeting.

The United Nations also raised fears on Monday that the coup in Myanmar will worsen the plight of some 600,000 Rohingya Muslims still in the country. A 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine State sent more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing into Bangladesh, where they are still stranded in refugee camps. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Western states accused the Myanmar military of ethnic cleansing, which it denied.

"At this point in time, we must ensure the protection of people of Myanmar and their fundamental rights. We must do everything to prevent violence from breaking out," Schraner Burgener said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron calls for immediate release of Navalny

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said that respect for human rights and democratic freedoms are not negotiable.The condemnation of Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. A polit...

Lithuania and Latvia urge EU to sanction Russia for Navalny sentencing

European Union members Lithuania and Latvia called on the EU to impose sanctions on Russia for sentencing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in jail on Tuesday, their foreign ministers said.The dialogue between the Euro...

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

Twitter has restored several accounts it had withheld on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted false and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers agitation, according to sourc...

Dutch PM Rutte confirms lockdown to last until at least March

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021