Mumbai: Online gambling, poker racket busted, 14 held

Fourteen people were arrested onTuesday after an online gambling and poker racket was bustedby the Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said.

On a tip-off, the property cell of the Crime Branchraided a car service station on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road inthe morning, he said.

The police seized Rs 1.39 lakh cash, 14 mobile phones,playing cards, SIM cards, router etc, he added.

All the arrested persons have been remanded in policecustody till February 5, the official informed.

