Case registered against Sharjeel Usmani in Pune

A case for allegedly `promotingenmity between different groups' was registered againstAligarh university alumnus Sharjeel Usmani in Pune on Tuesdayin connection with his speech at the recent Elgar Parishadconclave.

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra had demanded actionagainst Usmani, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

A case under section 153 (A) of the IPC (promotingenmity between different groups on the ground religion, etc)was registered against him, said Pune police commissionerAmitabh Gupta.

Pradip Gavade, a local leader of the Bharatiya JanataYuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing, had filed a complaintwithSwargate police station against Usmani, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Gupta added.

The Elgar Parishad conclave took place in the city onJanuary 30 this year.

The gathering was also addressed by writer ArundhatiRoy, Justice (retd) B G Kolse Patil and former IPS official SM Mushrif, among others.

Three years ago, several Left-leaning activists werearrested by the police for alleged naxal links following theDecember 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave and the caste violenceat Bhima Koregaon war memorial the next day.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis haddemanded action against Usmani, alleging that he ''insultedsentiments of the Hindu community''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)