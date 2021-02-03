Russia rejects Western calls to free Navalny as divorced from reality - RIA

Russia rejects Western calls to free Navalny as divorced from reality - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:45 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected Western calls to free jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as divorced from reality and told the West not to meddle in its sovereign affairs, the RIA news agency reported.
"Don't meddle in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. And we recommend that everyone deals with their own problems," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Alexei Navalny
- Western
- Maria Zakharova
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Parler partially reappears with support from Russian technology firm
Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2
UN experts salute bravery of Russia's anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny
UN rights office 'deeply troubled' by Russian activist Aleksei Navalny’s arrest
Palestinians due to receive first batch of Russian vaccine on Tuesday, Israel says