Biden Homeland Security nominee Mayorkas heads toward U.S. Senate confirmation

Biden Homeland Security nominee Mayorkas heads toward U.S. Senate confirmationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:36 IST
A majority of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, meaning he will become the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position and further solidifying President Joe Biden's Cabinet.
The vote was continuing in the Senate.
