Russian police detain 750 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor

Russian police detained 750 people on Tuesday, the day a court ruled to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Police detained Navalny's supporters early on Tuesday as they tried to gather near the court to support him during the ruling. After the ruling, Navalny's allies called on his supporters to protest in the centre of Moscow.

