Left Menu

Indian-American Neera Tanden's confirmation hearing to lead OMB scheduled for next week

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 09:28 IST
Indian-American Neera Tanden's confirmation hearing to lead OMB scheduled for next week

The confirmation hearing of Indian-American political consultant Neera Tanden, who has been nominated by President Joe Biden as his budget director, would be held next week on February 9, a Senate panel announced on Tuesday.

Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which serves the President of the United States in overseeing the implementation of his vision across the executive branch.

Specifically, the OMB’s mission is to assist the President in meeting his policy, budget, management and regulatory objectives and to fulfill the agency’s statutory responsibilities.

Her nomination hearing by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, experts said, is likely to be one of the most contentious confirmation battles of the Biden administration.

Republican senators allege that she deleted more than 1,000 tweets, including criticism of Republicans.

Soon after Biden announced her nomination, influential Senator John Cornyn, who is also co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, described Tanden as the worst nominee of Biden so far and said: “I think in light of her combative and insulting comments about many members of the Senate, mainly on our side of the aisle, that it creates certainly a problematic path to confirmation.” Announcing her nomination, Biden described Tanden as “a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across government.” ''She was raised by a single mom on food stamps, an immigrant from India who struggled, worked hard, and did everything she could for her daughter to live out her American dream. And Neera did just that. She understands the struggles that millions of Americans are facing,” Biden had said.

Tanden was a close ally of Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and helped pass the Affordable Care Act under president Barack Obama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021