Left Menu

Venkaiah Naidu reprimands MPs for using mobile phone in RS, says 'against parliamentary etiquette'

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday reprimanded MPs for using mobile phones to record proceedings of the House, stating that such "unwarranted" activities inside the chamber are against "parliamentary etiquette".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 09:57 IST
Venkaiah Naidu reprimands MPs for using mobile phone in RS, says 'against parliamentary etiquette'
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday reprimanded MPs for using mobile phones to record proceedings of the House, stating that such "unwarranted" activities inside the chamber are against "parliamentary etiquette". "There is a restriction on the usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of the house while sitting in the chamber such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette," said Naidu.

He said that the members should desist from such "unwarranted" activities inside the chamber as its circulation on social media may lead to a breach of privilege and contempt of the house. "Such unauthorised recording of proceedings of House and its circulation on social media may lead to a breach of privilege and contempt of the house," the Rajya Sabha Chairman added.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties including Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MPs have moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss farmers issues and their ongoing protest against Central farm laws. The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the 'suspension of business notice' to discuss ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws.

Lok Sabha also witnessed three adjournments on Tuesday as opposition parties protested against the new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Barty, Kenin advance to quarter-finals after hard-fought wins

Top two seeds Ash Barty and Sofia Kenin overcame steep challenges on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne and keep their Australian Open preparations on course. World number one Barty, who won 6-0 4...

Sports News Roundup: Twins SS Andrelton Simmons opens up about mental-health struggles; Tom Brady merchandise sets sales record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Twins SS Andrelton Simmons opens up about mental-health strugglesVeteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons battled depression and suicidal thoughts last year, prompting him to opt out of the en...

Cash reward announced for information on Deep Sidhu

Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actors Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Republic Day violence in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.Cash reward of Rs 50,000 was...

Centre should repeal farm laws, work towards normalising situation at Delhi borders: Mayawati

The multi-layered barricading, barbed wires and roadblocks at Delhis borders to threaten protesting farmers is not appropriate and the Centre should fulfil their demand of repealing the new agri laws, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021