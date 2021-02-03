CAPF personnel take part in blood donation camp
Personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Wednesday lined up here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for blood donation at a one-day blood donation camp.
Personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Wednesday lined up here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for blood donation at a one-day blood donation camp. CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari also donated blood at the blood donation camp.
CAPF personnel including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) voluntarily donated their blood. Last year in April, the CRPF organised a blood donation camp with assistance from AIIMS. (ANI)
