Man kills elderly parents over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:04 IST
Representative image

A man allegedly killed his elderly parents over a family land dispute in Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sonalal beat up his parents -- Mayaram (62) and Munni Devi (60) -- with a stick when they tried to stop him from attacking his younger brother's wife over the land dispute in the Dulhapur Hanuman Nagar area.

Mayaram died on the spot, while Munni Devi succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Sonal fled from a home after the incident.

Superintendent of Police Heman Kutiyal said a case has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

