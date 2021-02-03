Drama unfolds outside Kerala High Court as man pours motor oil on judge's car

A man created a flutter when he pouredblack motor oil on the car of a Kerala High Court judge here,while staging a protest demanding a fair probe into thedisappearance of his relative since 2018.

However, he was taken away from the spot by the securitypersonnel posted at the court premises.

The accused identified as R Raghunath was protestingoutside the court complex holding a placard seeking justicefor his relative Jasna Mariya James, who went missing from herhome in Pathanamthitta district in 2018, police said.

The man threw the discarded motor oil on the car ofJustice V Shircy as soon as it entered the premises thismorning.

The man was nabbed and was being questioned, they said.

Jasna, a 20-year-old college student had gone missingfrom her home at Vechoochira in Pathanamthitta on March 21,2018.

A 15-member special investigation team was formed totrace the young woman.

The state police had also announced a reward ofRs five lakh for those providing information about thewoman.

