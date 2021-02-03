Left Menu

Drama unfolds outside Kerala High Court as man pours motor oil on judge's car

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:32 IST
Drama unfolds outside Kerala High Court as man pours motor oil on judge's car
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A man created a flutter when he pouredblack motor oil on the car of a Kerala High Court judge here,while staging a protest demanding a fair probe into thedisappearance of his relative since 2018.

However, he was taken away from the spot by the securitypersonnel posted at the court premises.

The accused identified as R Raghunath was protestingoutside the court complex holding a placard seeking justicefor his relative Jasna Mariya James, who went missing from herhome in Pathanamthitta district in 2018, police said.

The man threw the discarded motor oil on the car ofJustice V Shircy as soon as it entered the premises thismorning.

The man was nabbed and was being questioned, they said.

Jasna, a 20-year-old college student had gone missingfrom her home at Vechoochira in Pathanamthitta on March 21,2018.

A 15-member special investigation team was formed totrace the young woman.

The state police had also announced a reward ofRs five lakh for those providing information about thewoman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 230 pm.The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known. The Union Cabinet held a recent meeting ahe...

Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 ...

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021