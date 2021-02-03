Left Menu

Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to CBI to submit status report

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:48 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to CBI to submit status report
Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde while dismissing the plea said, "We are not going to entertain this plea, we are dismissing. Go to the High Court where an investigation is going on. Dismiss."

The plea filed by Puneet Dhanda had said the top court around four months back directed the CBI to conduct an enquiry in the case of actor's death but nothing has happened since then. The PIL filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda said the top court had ordered CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on August 19, 2020, and despite lapsing of almost four months, the CBI is yet to conclude its investigation and all the eager family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get a solace regarding the exact reason of his death.

The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case, the plea alleged. "Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheets in ninety days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe," it added. The petitioner prayed that CBI should be directed to submit a status report in the progress of the investigation regarding Singh's death and also to complete its investigation within a period of two months. He further urged the CBI to submit a copy of the final investigation report before the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 230 pm.The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known. The Union Cabinet held a recent meeting ahe...

Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 ...

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021