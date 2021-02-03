Left Menu

Italy's borrowing costs tumble on expectations Draghi will become next PM

"Barring major surprises, it is very likely that a government led by Draghi, who enjoys strong bi-partisan support, would command a large enough majority in parliament to take office," Federico Santi, senior analyst for Europe at the Eurasia Group, said in a note. "Failure to do so would likely prompt a fresh attempt at fashioning a new government out of the outgoing coalition rather than snap elections, which remain a last resort." Other 10-year euro zone bond yields were a touch higher on the day -- reflecting a more upbeat tone in world markets and lower Italy risks.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:56 IST
Italy's borrowing costs tumble on expectations Draghi will become next PM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's borrowing costs fell on Wednesday, narrowing the gap over its German counterparts, after Italian President Sergio Mattarella looked set to ask former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a government of national unity. The Italian head of state summoned Draghi for talks at 1100 GMT after hearing that efforts to salvage the collapsed coalition of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had failed.

After weeks of political uncertainty, markets cheered the prospect of a trusted central banker taking over when Italy is grappling with a pandemic and its worst recession since the end of World War 2. In early trade, Italy's 10-year bond yield tumbled 8 basis points to around 0.58%, its lowest level in almost two weeks. It was set for its biggest one-day fall since mid-January.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields narrowed to 104 bps from 113 bps late Tuesday. "We understand the knee-jerk rally in Italian bonds as a result owes to a large part to the former ECB president's name being associated with lower yields," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"However, his success, and therefore the sustainability of this rally, depends on a broad agreement among political parties on the government's agenda. M5S, the largest party in parliament, already said it opposes the idea." It was not initially clear which parties in the fractured parliament would support an administration headed by Draghi, who led the ECB during the euro debt crisis.

Aggressive bond-buying stimulus by a Draghi-led ECB helped narrow peripheral bond spreads sharply. "Barring major surprises, it is very likely that a government led by Draghi, who enjoys strong bi-partisan support, would command a large enough majority in parliament to take office," Federico Santi, senior analyst for Europe at the Eurasia Group, said in a note.

"Failure to do so would likely prompt a fresh attempt at fashioning a new government out of the outgoing coalition rather than snap elections, which remain a last resort." Other 10-year euro zone bond yields were a touch higher on the day -- reflecting a more upbeat tone in world markets and lower Italy risks. Germany's 10-year bond yield rose to -0.465% -- its highest level since Jan 12.

Focus was expected to turn to euro zone inflation numbers for January late in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 230 pm.The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known. The Union Cabinet held a recent meeting ahe...

Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 ...

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021