Health top priority for govt, efforts being made to improve medical services in U'khand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that strengthening health facilities has been a top priority for the state government and every effort is being made to improve medical services in the state. "Strengthening of health facilities has been a top priority of the Uttarakhand government. With the inclusion of 132 new ambulances in the emergency service, patients will get quick healthcare benefits, especially in the hilly areas where this service will prove to be a life saviour. The ambulances are equipped with advance and basic life support systems. In the past four years, a total of 271 ambulances have been made available to improve health services," the chief minister told ANI.

Further talking about the state government schemes launched to enhance healthcare services, he stated, "About 2,32,000 people have benefited from the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana so far. More than 4200 eye patients have been treated under this scheme. Every effort has been made to improve medical services in the state." "10 months ago the state had a total of 216 ICU beds and 116 ventilators which have now increased to 863 and 695 respectively," he added.

He was speaking as he inaugurated a 10-bed intensive care unit (ICU) and flagged off 132 ambulances at the Gandhi Shatabdi Eye Hospital in Dehradun. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 11,000 each for all the doctors and medical staff deployed in COVID wards at the hospital and certificates for all corona warriors.

The ambulances launched in the fleet of Emergency Medical Services 108, have been jointly financed by the World Bank and the Uttarakhand Disaster Recovery Project. (ANI)

