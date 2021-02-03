Left Menu

Chinese arrest of video pirates triggers outcry from "Friends" fans

Chinese police said on Tuesday they have arrested 14 people who ran video portal YYeTs.com, which pirated foreign movies and television shows like "Friends", triggering an outcry on social media from people lamenting the loss of the programmes.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:56 IST
Chinese arrest of video pirates triggers outcry from "Friends" fans

Chinese police said on Tuesday they have arrested 14 people who ran video portal YYeTs.com, which pirated foreign movies and television shows like "Friends" , triggering an outcry on social media from people lamenting the loss of the programmes. Police in the financial hub of Shanghai said they arrested the people on charges of intellectual property infringement, adding that the website hosted more than 20,000 pieces of pirated content and had more than 8 million registered users.

The suspects made more than 16 million yuan over an unspecified period from member fees and advertisement revenue generated by the website, police said on their official WeChat account. YYeTs.com did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The topic "YYeTs.com investigated for pirated videos" quickly became a top trending topic on the Weibo social media platform with users complaining they had lost a go-to platform for U.S. shows such as "Friends" and "Big Bang Theory". China heavily regulates its cyberspace and foreign television shows and movies have to go through an often lengthy approval process.

China's Netflix equivalents such as iQiyi or Tencent Holdings' video platform offer a limited range of foreign shows. China has also vowed to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement, amid complaints from other governments that it has not been doing enough to stop copying.

"Everybody wants to watch legal copies of television works and films, but the problem is, all legal channels have been blocked or censored," said one Weibo user. "If the aim is to combat piracy, then please give us the platform to watch legally introduced versions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Budget session of Manipur Assembly gets underway

The budget session of the ManipurLegislative Assembly began on Wednesday, as Governor Najma Heptulla highlighted the measures undertaken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.The session will have three sittings till Feb...

Strictly implement regulations to curb unsolicited commercial calls, HC tells Trai

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed telecom regulator Trai to ensure complete and strict implementation of the regulation issued by it in 2018 for curbing unsolicited commercial communications UCC.The high court also directed the teleco...

India presses for full implementation of 13A in Sri Lanka for better representation of Tamils

India has once again pressed for the devolution of power to the provinces under the 13th Amendment 13A of the Sri Lankan Constitution and the system of provincial councils as a meaningful step towards better representation of the islands Ta...

BRIEF-Santander's Chairman Says Italian Banker Orcel Legal Matter Is Being Handled In Court

Chairman Of Spains Santander ASKED ABOUT POTENTIAL SETTLEMENT WITH ITALIAN BANKER ANDREA ORCEL, SAYS BANK IS FOCUSED ON INTERNAL STRATEGY, MATTER IS BEING HANDLED IN COURT SAYS CANNOT COMMENT FURTHER ON ORCEL BUT WISHES HIM GOOD LUCK ON NEW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021