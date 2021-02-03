Nicaragua approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS

Nicaragua approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:32 IST
Nicaragua has granted regulatory approval to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, TASS news agency cited the Russian sovereign wealth fund as saying on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
