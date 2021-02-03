Cong workers in Kerala booked for holding march in violation of COVID-19 norms

Cases were registered againstnearly 500 Congress workers on Wednesday for allegedlyviolating the COVID-19 safety norms during an ongoing state-wide march, but the opposition party dubbed it 'politicallymotivated' and asserted it would continue the three-week longprogramme ahead of the assembly polls.

Thaliparambaand Sreekandapuram police in Kannur districtregistered cases against the local party leaders andorganisers of 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' led by Leader ofOpposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Visuals of Chennithala being carried on shoulders ofparty workers and huge crowd during the rally went viral onsocial media raising concerns about fresh spike in coronaviruscases.

A casehas been registered against the organisers of theYatra for violating the COVID-19 health protocol and gatheringin numbers without maintainingsocial distancing, police said.

Meanwhile, Chennithala termed the cases against partyworkers as ''politicallymotivated''.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Left government hasregistered the cases after witnessing massive participation ofcadre in the march.

''Even if cases are registered, we will continue with theYatra,'' Chennithala said.

The 22-day-long yatra began on January 31 from Kumbala inthe northernmost Kasaragod district and will culminate in thestate capital on February 22.

