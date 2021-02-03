Left Menu

Farmers protest: Delhi govt issuing list of 155 people arrested from R-Day violence, says Kejriwal

Stating that the issue of farmers missing from protest sites is a matter of "grave concern", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government is issuing a list of 115 people who were arrested and currently locked up in various jails of Delhi after violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:37 IST
Farmers protest: Delhi govt issuing list of 155 people arrested from R-Day violence, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Stating that the issue of farmers missing from protest sites is a matter of "grave concern", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government is issuing a list of 115 people who were arrested and currently locked up in various jails of Delhi after violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has received complaints from the families of those who had come to Delhi to participate in farmers' protest but haven't returned home.

"This is the responsibility of the government to find those people and inform their families. The issue of farmers missing from the protest sites is a matter of grave concern. We are trying our best to connect them to their families," he said. "We are issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after January 26 violence and are kept in various Delhi jails. I hope it helps people looking for their family members who went missing after participating in Kisan Andolan on January 26," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal further stated that in the last few days, some farmer organisations have also contacted him personally in this regard. Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel clocks consolidated revenues at Rs 26,518 crore in Q3

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday posted consolidated revenues for Q3 21 at Rs 26,518 crore, up by 24 per cent year-on-year. Its India revenues at Rs 19,007 crore increased by 25 per cent while mobile revenues grew by 32.4 per cent o...

Riteish Deshmukh pens down heartwarming note for 'Baiko' Genelia on 9th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday marked his ninth wedding anniversary with Baiko Genelia Dsouza by penning down a heartwarming note of the special occasion. The Ek Villain star took to Instagram and shared a love-soaked picture...

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar gets bail in dollar

A court in Kerala on Wednesday grantedbail to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankarin the dollarsmuggling case, observing that the offence against him wasserious in nature and required intensive probe.Sivasankar, the former Principal secretary...

Tripoli, Lebanon's poorest city, on edge after curfew, protests

Lebanons poorest city, Tripoli, was again racked by violent protests last week, and some politicians and experts warn that unrest could spread if more is not done to support people facing deepening poverty amid coronavirus restrictions. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021