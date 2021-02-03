Bangladeshi man held in Mumbai for illegal stay

Bangladeshi man held in Mumbai for illegal stayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:37 IST
A 24-year-old Bangladeshi nationalwas arrested on Wednesday for illegal stay from Malwani areaof western suburb of Malad here, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Rubel JonuSheikh, a native of Jasur district in Bangladesh, fromAmbujwadi locality of Malwani, an official said.
Sheikh has allegedly been living illegally in Indiasince the last 10 years, the official said.
After his arrest, Sheikh's picture with BJP MP GopalShetty surfaced on social media, and the accused is alsoattached to the BJP's Yuva Morcha, he said.
The accused was produced in court and further probe isunderway, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
