Left Menu

Strictly implement regulations to curb unsolicited commercial calls, HC tells Trai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:29 IST
Strictly implement regulations to curb unsolicited commercial calls, HC tells Trai

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed telecom regulator Trai to ensure ''complete and strict'' implementation of the regulation issued by it in 2018 for curbing unsolicited commercial communications (UCC).

The high court also directed the telecom service providers (TSPs), which included state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, to ensure they strictly comply with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preferences Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018 issued by Trai.

With these directions, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh disposed of a plea by One97 Communications Ltd, which runs online payment platform Paytm, alleging that telecom operators are not blocking ''phishing'' activities over various mobile networks.

Phishing is a cyber crime where people are contacted by e-mail, phone calls or text messages by someone posing as a legitimate representative of an organisation to lure them to part with their sensitive data, including banking and credit card details and passwords.

The direction by the bench came after senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for One97 Communications, told the court that it may dispose of the matter by directing Trai and the TSPs to implement and comply with the TCCCP Regulations.

The counsels for the TSPs, during the brief hearing, told the bench that they were complying with the regulations and would continue to do so.

The bench, thereafter, said, ''We direct Respondent 2 (Trai) to ensure complete and strict implementation of the TCCCP Regulations of 2018 and other related regulations issued from time to time to prevent unsolicited commercial communications over the networks of the TSPs.

''We expect Respondent 2 to strictly implement the regulations and in case of any violation, action would be initiated in accordance with the regulations''. In November last year, Trai had told the court that it has imposed financial disincentives ranging from Rs 34,000 to Rs 30 crore on telecom companies like BSNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone for not preventing UCC over their networks between April to June 2020.

The submission by Trai had come pursuant to the court's direction in September 2020 to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of UCCs.

Paytm, in its plea filed through advocate Karuna Nandy, had claimed that millions of its customers have been defrauded by the phishing activities over the mobile networks and the failure of the telecom companies to prevent the same has ''caused financial and reputational loss'' to it for which it had also sought damages of Rs 100 crore from them.

Paytm had contended that the telecom majors are violating their obligations under the TCCCPR 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy looks to 'Super Mario' Draghi to end political crisis

Former European bank chief Mario Draghi agreed on Wednesday to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic after last-ditch negotiations among political parties failed to produce a viable governing...

Israeli drone explodes over south Lebanon - local broadcaster, security source

An Israeli drone blew up in the sky above south Lebanon on Wednesday, local broadcaster NBN and a security source said. The source said the drone was shot down. Witnesses said they heard an explosion.There was no immediate comment from Isra...

UPL ties up with TeleSense for tech solutions on commodity storage, transport

Agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with US-based internet of things IoT innovator TeleSense to revolutionise post-harvest grain storage and transport.In a statement, UPL said it will help TeleSense s...

Fauci: Watch Super Bowl at home with household

When it comes to Super Bowl parties during this pandemic year, Dr Anthony Faucis says to just lay low and cool it. President Joe Bidens chief medical adviser says during TV interviews Wednesday that now isnt the time to invite people over f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021