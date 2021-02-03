C'garh: Two minors among nine rape teen age girl; three held

A 17-year-old girl was allegedlyraped by nine persons, including two minors, in Chhattisgarh'sJashpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have nabbed three of the accused, includingthe two minor boys, while others are on the run, an officialsaid.

The incident occurred in Pathalgaon police stationarea on Tuesday evening when the girl was returning home fromschool with a male friend, the official said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, a groupof nine men waylaid the duo at Chhindbahri forest and thrashedthem.

The accused then forced the girl's friend to leave, hesaid, adding that they dragged the girl to an isolated spotand raped her by taking turns, before fleeing.

Of the nine accused, three have been detained, headded.

