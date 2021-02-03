Left Menu

UN report: Widespread torture of detainees in Afghan prisons

The United Nations expressed serious concerns about the claims, including allegations of enforced disappearances. For the report, conducted jointly by the U.N. mission to Afghanistan and the U.N. Human Rights Office, U.N. officials interviewed a total of 656 detainees, held in 63 government facilities across the country, between January 2019 and March 2020.The alleged torture included beatings, suffocation, and electric shocks.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:58 IST
UN report: Widespread torture of detainees in Afghan prisons

Nearly a third of all detainees held in Afghan detention centers say they have suffered some form of torture or ill-treatment, a new U.N. report said Wednesday.

According to the “Torture Report,” more than half of the allegations are from southern Kandahar province, a Taliban heartland. The United Nations expressed serious concerns about the claims, including allegations of “enforced disappearances.” For the report, conducted jointly by the U.N. mission to Afghanistan and the U.N. Human Rights Office, U.N. officials interviewed a total of 656 detainees, held in 63 government facilities across the country, between January 2019 and March 2020.

The alleged torture included beatings, suffocation, and electric shocks. The U.N. says 30 per cent of those interviewed provided “credible and reliable” accounts of abuse and mistreatment.

Afghan officials did not immediately respond to Associated Press calls for comment on the U.N. report. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, U.N. visits to the detention facilities were suspended last March.

The US-backed Afghan government is holding thousands of detainees, many of them captured as part of the ongoing war with the Taliban, who are mainly ethnic Pashtun.

The Taliban have stepped up their offensive, making major gains in recent years, and now effectively control over half the country. Separately, widespread corruption and distrust of the government has undermined efforts to combat the Taliban.

The insurgents, meanwhile, have been demanding the release of thousand more Taliban prisoners, under a deal signed between the Taliban and the U.S. government last year that saw 5,000 insurgents freed. The U.S.-Taliban deal aims to end the decades-long war and facilitate the withdrawal of U.S. and international troops from Afghanistan. The Biden administration has said it plans to review the U.S.-Taliban deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advocates launch helpline for protesting farmers

As protesting farmers face legal challenges emerging out of the tractor parade violence on Republic Day, some lawyer groups have come forward to offer legal assistance to them and have started helpline numbers. Simranjeet Kaur Gill, an advo...

"A symbol of hope" - German military aid arrives in Portugal

A German military plane carrying over 20 doctors and nurses together with ventilators and hospital beds arrived on Wednesday in coronavirus-stricken Portugal, where a severe rise in cases has prompted several European nations to offer help....

NIA arrests human trafficker for sending boys, girls from Jharkhand to Delhi

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday arrested a person for his alleged involvement in running a human trafficking racket under the guise of placement agencies in Jharkhand and supplying boys and girls to clients in Delhi, an o...

After Rahul Gandhi's 'M' question, Tomar says even Congress doesn't take his statements seriously

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet asking why names of many dictators begin with the letter M, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said even Congress doesnt take its former presidents statement seri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021