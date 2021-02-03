PIL filed in Cal HC to stop BJP's rath yatra before assembly polls

PIL filed in Cal HC to stop BJP's rath yatra before assembly pollsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:20 IST
A PIL was filed before theCalcutta High Court on Wednesday, praying for its interferenceto prevent the BJP's planned 'rath yatra' across West Bengal,claiming that it would impact the COVID-19 situation and lawand order in the state.
The BJP has sought permission from the stategovernment for its month-long 'rath yatra' ahead of theassembly elections, which is due in April-May.
The saffron party plans to take out five ralliescriss-crossing West Bengal from this month.
The matter is likely to come up before the high courton Friday, petitioner Rama Prasad Sarkar, a lawyer byprofession, said.
The court had in December 2018 denied permission tothe BJP for a 'rath yatra' that was to commence fromCoochbehar in north Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
