PIL filed in Cal HC to stop BJP's rath yatra before assembly polls

A PIL was filed before theCalcutta High Court on Wednesday, praying for its interferenceto prevent the BJP's planned 'rath yatra' across West Bengal,claiming that it would impact the COVID-19 situation and lawand order in the state.

The BJP has sought permission from the stategovernment for its month-long 'rath yatra' ahead of theassembly elections, which is due in April-May.

The saffron party plans to take out five ralliescriss-crossing West Bengal from this month.

The matter is likely to come up before the high courton Friday, petitioner Rama Prasad Sarkar, a lawyer byprofession, said.

The court had in December 2018 denied permission tothe BJP for a 'rath yatra' that was to commence fromCoochbehar in north Bengal.

