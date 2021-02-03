CM orders Covid tests for all lawmakers before start of assembly session on Feb 18

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed for proper Covid tests of all lawmakers and staff members of the both houses of the state legislature before the upcoming session.

The session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and council is to start from February 18.

In a meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Adityanath also asked them to ensure that all necessary precautions are being taken despite a fall in the infection rate in the recent past, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Directions have been given to see that there is no laxity in the anti-Covid protocol, he added.

The CM said the next phase of the vaccination would start from February 5 during which al frontline workers would be inoculated after the completion of the vaccination of health workers ending on February 4, the spokesperson said.

