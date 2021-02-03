Arms, ammunition recovered, 6 held in Assam

Arms, ammunition recovered, 6 held in AssamPTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:30 IST
A huge cache of arms andammunition has been recovered and six persons arrested nearthe India-Bhutan boarder in Assam's Kokrajhar district, policesaid on Wednesday.
The recovery includes five AK-56 rifles with eightmagazines, eight Chinese hand grenades, mobile handsets andother personal belongings, they said.
The arms and ammunition were recovered from a vehiclein Nasraibil area of Ripu Reserve Forest near the border onTuesday night, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roashan said.
