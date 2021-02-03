Arms, ammunition recovered, 6 held in Assam

A huge cache of arms andammunition has been recovered and six persons arrested nearthe India-Bhutan border in Assam's Kokrajhar district, policesaid on Wednesday.

The recovery includes five AK-56 rifles with eightmagazines, eight Chinese hand grenades, mobile handsets andother personal belongings, they said.

The arms and ammunition were recovered from a vehiclein Nasraibil area of Ripu Reserve Forest near the border onTuesday night, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roashan said.

