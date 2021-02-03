UK deepens defence and security ties with Japan

Britain said on Wednesday it was deepening defence and security cooperation with Japan and expected to deploy the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to the Indo-Pacific later this year.

"Japan and the UK have forged a close defence and security partnership that is being elevated to new heights this year when the UK Carrier Strike Group visits the Indo-Pacific," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi.

"The most significant Royal Navy deployment in a generation demonstrates the UK's commitment to working with our partners in the region to uphold the rules based international system and promote our shared security and prosperity," Wallace said.

