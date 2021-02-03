UK deepens defence and security ties with Japan

UK deepens defence and security ties with JapanReuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:49 IST
Britain said on Wednesday it was deepening defence and security cooperation with Japan and expected to deploy the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to the Indo-Pacific later this year.
"Japan and the UK have forged a close defence and security partnership that is being elevated to new heights this year when the UK Carrier Strike Group visits the Indo-Pacific," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi.
"The most significant Royal Navy deployment in a generation demonstrates the UK's commitment to working with our partners in the region to uphold the rules based international system and promote our shared security and prosperity," Wallace said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Elizabeth
- British
- Wallace
- Indo-Pacific
- Defence
- Japan
- Britain
- Ben Wallace
- Nobuo Kishi
ALSO READ
Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture to introduce alert mode over UK Covid variant
New appointment by Japan's Suga on vaccinations may boost support, neutralise rival
Japan eyes use of robots to boost COVID-19 testing as Olympics loom
Chaos as snow hits Japanese highway, 134 cars in crashes; one dead
Japan's Okinawa declares coronavirus emergency as cases spike