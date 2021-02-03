Left Menu

UK deepens defence and security ties with Japan

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Wednesday it was deepening defence and security cooperation with Japan and expected to deploy the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to the Indo-Pacific later this year.

"Japan and the UK have forged a close defence and security partnership that is being elevated to new heights this year when the UK Carrier Strike Group visits the Indo-Pacific," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi.

"The most significant Royal Navy deployment in a generation demonstrates the UK's commitment to working with our partners in the region to uphold the rules based international system and promote our shared security and prosperity," Wallace said.

