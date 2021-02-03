Maha: Two policemen get 4 years RI for accepting bribe

A special court in Vasai ofMaharashtra on Wednesday sentenced two policemen to four yearsof rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe.

In his order, special judge Sudhir Deshpande convictedSanjay Deshmukh (36) and Babasaheb Borkar (40) for offencesunder the Prevention of Corruption Act and also fined them Rs5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Additional public prosecutor Jayprakash Patilinformed the court that the complainant was driving histrailer on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway from Hazira towardsPune laden with a consignment of steel.

On May 29, 2009 when the trailer was passing throughChinchoti Naka it rammed into another vehicle, following whichthe driver approached the police at the checkpost in Vasai tolodge a complaint.

The accused then demanded of Rs 4,000 to register thecase and provide a copy of the FIR, and the aggrieved driverto approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The accused were caught by the ACB while acceptingthe bribe amount in June, 2009, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)