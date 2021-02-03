CPI(M) attacks Delhi Police, Union govt over 'inhuman' treatment meted out to farmers

The CPI(M) on Wednesday lashed out at the Delhi Police and the Union government over the ''inhuman'' treatment being meted out to protesting farmers, and said that preventing the Delhi government from discharging its duties was ''illegal''.

''The Politburo of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the measures taken by the Delhi police to prevent the supply of water, food and other essential commodities sent by people of nearby states to reach the farmers who are in the midst of a heroic unprecedented protest demanding the repeal of the agri laws. ''What is worse is that the Delhi government, which is supplying water to the kisans, has been stopped from delivering the water tankers of the Delhi Jal Board. This is a corporation directly under the Delhi government,'' the party said in a statement.

The facilities for toilets and other sanitary hygiene, important in the times of COVID-19 pandemic, that are provided by the Delhi government at the Guru Teg Bahadur Smarak have been forcibly vacated by the Delhi police, it said.

Preventing the elected government of Delhi from discharging its duties on its own property is illegal, the party added. Accusing the government of ''obdurately'' refusing to accept the genuine demands of the farmers, the Delhi Police, under the central government's Union Home Ministry, is taking such inhuman measures to starve the farmers and thus disrupt and disperse the protests, it said.

''The kisan agitation has declared that such gross inhuman behaviour by the central government cannot deter the protestors. Their determination and resolve has heightened with more and more kisans pouring in to strengthen the struggle. ''The CPI(M) demands that these draconian anti-human measures of the central government be withdrawn immediately. The supply of water, food, sanitation facilities and other essential items cannot be prevented by the Delhi police. The central government must immediately direct the Delhi Police to withdraw these measures and lift the inhuman blockade,'' it said. Farmer unions have announced a countrywide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would block in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Sites of farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Concertina wires have also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The strengthened security measures come after the violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by the farmers.

