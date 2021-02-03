Left Menu

After Rahul Gandhi's 'M' question, Tomar says even Congress doesn't take his statements seriously

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet asking why names of many dictators begin with the letter "M", Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said even Congress doesn't take its former president's statement seriously.

Updated: 03-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:33 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet asking why names of many dictators begin with the letter "M", Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said even Congress doesn't take its former president's statement seriously. "Even Congress doesn't take his statements seriously. He should search within himself before making such remarks. Come to think of it, even Motilal Nehru's name begins with M," said Tomar.

Earlier today, Gandhi posed a question as to why do so many dictators have names that begin with"M". He, however, did not elaborate on the context behind the tweet. "Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ? Marcos, Mussolini, Milosevic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero," the Congress leader tweeted.

Gandhi has been a constant critic of Prime Minister Narendra Mod-led central government for its handling of farmers' protest on Delhi borders against three farm laws. Recently, after Twitter temporarily blocked accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' agitation on the direction of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Wayanad MP tweeted "Modi style of governance- Shut them up. Cut them off. Crush them down."

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

